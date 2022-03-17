UPDATE: 8:05

RAPID VALLEY, S.D. (KELO) — Pennington County Sherrif’s Office says the missing 9-year-old has been located safely.

Authorities are currently searching for a missing 9-year-old.

Lavaya Marie Atchley was last seen in Rapid Valley around 3:45 on Thursday.

She is about five feet tall and wears clear glasses with reddish, medium-length hair and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, maroon leggings, white shoes and a black backpack with a unicorn on it.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call the Pennington County Sherrif’s Office at 605-394-2151