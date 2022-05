PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

2011 Chevrolet Tahoe

According to the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety, Anpo Giago was reported missing on Saturday, May 14.

She is 5 ‘7, 130 lbs, with short black hair and has no tattoos or birthmarks.

Officials say she may be driving a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe and may be headed to the Rosebud Reservation.

If you have any information you are asked to call OST Dispatch at 605-867-5111.