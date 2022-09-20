PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Oglala Sioux tribal authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 19-year-old.

Annie Marieya Theresa Broken Nose was reported missing on Monday, September 19. Officials say family last heard from her on September 13 around 10:30 p.m. in Pine Ridge.

Her family says she had left to walk a friend home. She’s described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 137 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where she may be, call OST Department of Public Safety or dispatch at 605-867-5111.