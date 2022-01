EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for public help locating a 13-year-old runaway.

Miley Fischer was last seen leaving her home on Sunday, January 16 at 5:30 p.m.

If you know of the whereabouts of the teen, you are asked to contact the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement at 605-964-2155.