Authorities ask for help finding missing Minnehaha County teenager

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnehaha County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department, 15-year-old Brody Cole has been missing since May 1. He was last seen near downtown Sioux Falls.

Officials believe he is still in the Sioux Falls area. Cole is 5-foot-7, and he has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where he is, you are asked to call the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office at 605-367-7000.