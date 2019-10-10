1  of  3
Closings & Delays
Living Art Dance Studios Living Art Dance Studios Wessington Springs

Authorities arrest pickup driver involved in crash

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A man wanted on felony warrants is in custody.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says Tobias Kippes was arrested Thursday afternoon.

Authorities had been searching for him since Monday, when he was involved in a crash at 11th Street and Duluth Avenue.

The 41-year-old ran away, but his pregnant girlfriend was still in the pickup.

27-year-old Brooke Crumpler admitted to using drugs recently and was charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia as well as abuse or cruelty to a minor.

When they searched the pickup, police found a variety of items including guns, drugs and clothing.

Kippes criminal history includes aggravated assault, stalking and more.

He was arrested by members of the Sioux Falls Area Fugitive Task Force.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss