Authorities arrest officer-involved shooting suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Court papers explain what led up to a deputy shooting a man near the Minnehaha County Jail. We're also finding out more about that man's lengthy criminal history, and it's not just in South Dakota. Investigators claim Rinzy had not one, but two knives when he charged at a Minnehaha County Sheriff's employee Tuesday afternoon.

44-year-old Rinzy is accused of banging a glass liquor bottle against the entrance of the jail lobby, breaking a window. Deputies later confronted him. Some of them were unarmed. The affidavit says Rinzy threw a glass bottle at one deputy and charged at another one with a knife in both hands. They told him to drop the weapons, he charged again and a deputy shot him.

Court papers still don't explain why Rinzy was allegedly acting out. However, his record shows multiple charges of drug possession dating back to 1996. Some of those charges were for meth. He's also been in trouble for probation violations, failing to show up in court, and running away from police. That's all in South Dakota.

He used to live in Woodbury County, Iowa, and that's where he was charged with assault, with the intent to commit sexual abuse in 1993. That landed him on the sex offender registry. He also has several criminal cases in Iowa in the 1990s into the early 2000s. Charges there ranged from driving without a license to escape and failing to register as a sex offender.

As for Tuesday's incident, authorities arrested Rinzy on Thursday. He faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, intentional damage to property and disorderly conduct.