Authorities arrest burglary suspect hiding in Sioux Falls quarry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities used a K-9 to arrest a suspect who was hiding in the Concrete Materials quarry in Sioux Falls early Sunday morning.

The Minnehaha Sheriff’s Department says Jamaal Akeem McReynolds, Sr. was trying to break into carnival employees’ bunk houses at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds just before 3 a.m.

McReynolds alleged ran when deputies confronted him and then jumped a fence to get inside the quarry. Officers spotted McReynolds at the bottom of the quarry but they say he refused to follow their commands, so they used the K-9 to take him into custody.

McReynolds required medical attention following his encounter with the K-9.

He’s charged with first-degree burglary, obstruction and criminal trespass.