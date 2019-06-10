Authorities: All 3 victims in Sioux Falls shooting have survived

The investigation into Saturday’s shooting in Sioux Falls continues.

A sergeant with the Sioux Falls Police Department tells KELOLAND News that the three victims in the shooting have survived.

The sergeant expects an update on the shooting to come at Monday morning’s police briefing. You can watch that briefing on KELOLAND.com at 10:30 a.m.

Police are trying to identify the suspect who took off from the scene. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon near 8th Street and Cliff Avenue.

Police say several people were arguing when the suspect took out a handgun and started firing.

The suspect then left in a vehicle driven by a woman.