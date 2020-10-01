Author to talk kindness during Women on the Prairie Conference

An author based in Aberdeen is hoping a virtual event this weekend will give people hope.

Nicole Phillps is the author of “The Negativity Remedy: Unlocking More Joy, Less Stress and Better Relationships Through Kindness.”

The book was just released in September.

Phillps says she went on her own kindness journey years ago.

“Ten years ago I was on the edge of what anyone would call an alcoholic, so a drinker, a smoker, an over-eater, really angry at my husband most of the time and that was the point when I realized my thinking was just wack. I was self-medicating, and yet that couldn’t even touch the fact that I was allowing just any negative thought to sit and settle into my brain,” Author Nicole Phillips said.

Phillips’ life turned around after she changed her way of thinking.

Now, she’s sharing tools and her own experience during the Presentation Sisters’ Women on the Prairie Conference this Saturday morning.

