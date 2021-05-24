Austad’s Golf CEO recovering after bypass surgery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Austad’s Golf CEO Dave Austad is recovering after bypass surgery in late April to correct a 99 percent blockage of his heart.

Austad visited his cardiologist after experiencing minor chest pains and shortness of breath. An angiogram revealed a critical blockage of the vessels.

Sanford Health Cardiologist Dr. Scott Pham says even news of needing an angiogram was a surprise to Austad.

“It’s a big shock, nobody wants to hear that, but after the conversation he understands the importance of it, and of course after the angiogram and he realized the blockage was much more critical than he expected, I think it was relief to understand that he could have dropped over dead suddenly from such blockage,” Pham said.