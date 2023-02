AURORA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a child porn case involving a former Aurora County sheriff’s deputy.

David Suarez was sentenced to 5 years suspended on one count of possession of child pornography — meaning he won’t go to prison.

As part of the sentence, he will spend 3-years on probation and have to pay court fees.

According to online court records, Suarez pled guilty to the one charge in November.

As part of the plea deal, several other charges were dismissed.