Augustana Viking Marching Band preparing for debut

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana University’s marching band is back after nearly 50 years.

The countdown is on for people to see the Viking Marching Band in action at Kirkeby-Over Stadium. Trumpet player Morgan O’Neal hasn’t marched since high school, but now she’s back in the rhythm of it.

“We pump each other up throughout the day and keep each other going,” Augustana senior Morgan O’Neal said.

Andrew Hayward is the director of the marching band with about 70-80 students.

“For not having a band in 47 years, they’re doing really, really great,” Viking Marching Band director Andrew Hayward said.

The Viking Marching Band will make their official debut on the football field on September 4th.

“Kids, fans, they love music, and live music is always the best and it gets the audience hyped the most,” Hayward said.

“It’s kind of exciting, a little scary you know, but I think we’re all pumped,” O’Neal said.

And they’re ready to re-launch the marching band on a high note.

Game time next Saturday is at 1:00 pm.