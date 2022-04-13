SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana University is bringing back its social work program after a more than 15-year absence, according to a release sent out Wednesday.

The program, which will operate within the Sharon Lust School of Education, will be named after the former Director of Augustana’s past Social Work program, Dr. Harriet Emily (Johnson) Scott.

“I am excited beyond words about building and launching the program,” Dean of the Sharon Lust School of Education Dr. Laurie Daily said. “The city of Sioux Falls and surrounding communities have an immediate and emerging need for training and support in the area of behavioral health.”

The Harriet Emily Scott Social Work Program at Augustana will include Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) and Master of Social Work (MSW) degrees. The university hopes to launch the BSW in the fall of 2024, which will include a face-to-face learning environment. The MSW, expected to launch in the fall of 2027, will consist of a hybrid program.

Students who have earned a BSW from an accredited program will be able to enter the MSW program with Advanced Standing, which means they can complete the program in one year. Those with earned bachelor’s degrees in related areas could complete the 2-year MSW program.

Augustana is hiring a program director this year to develop program proposals and achieve internal and external approvals from both the Higher Learning commission (HLC) and Council on Social Work Education (CSWE), which is a 3-year process. The university plans to offer a specialization in the area of integrated behavioral health within the MSW program, as well as a certificate option for clinicians.

“It is my hope that these strong standards of expectations of social workers will not be minimized. A social work education program and the programs of social agencies need to continue to set high standards for the community and state to find resources to serve and celebrate our diverse populations,” Scott said.