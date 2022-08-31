SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – More students across KELOLAND are heading back to class this week. Wednesday that included students at Augustana University.

Not only are Jaden Matkins and Haley Grimmius freshmen this year at Augie, but they’re also roommates.

And what a better way to take on the first day of college than with coffee and donuts.

“I just had one class, which was my bio class and then after this, I will go to our FYS class and then chemistry and then basketball,” freshman, Jaden Matkins said.

“It’s been pretty good, I had an 8 a.m. and then I still have two classes yet later today and then I’ll go to softball practice, I mean it’s been good, it was a little overwhelming at first but everybody is welcoming so you feel at home,” freshman, Haley Grimmius said.

While some students stepping onto campus for the first time, others are returning for another year, like junior Ayden Sand.

He’s an exercise science major.

“Some similar classes, just a little bit harder, I’d say every year gets a little bit harder but other than that it’s pretty much the same,” junior, Ayden Sand said.

Augustana is expecting more than 550 full time undergraduate first year students.

“When I came on my official visit it just felt like home and by the time I was done touring campus, I told my dad ‘I want to go here,'” Grimmius said.

The first day of what these students hope is a successful school year.

“To know people around here and do good in class,” Grimmius said.

“Hope to get some good grades, finish the year strong, stay involved with the school,” Sand said.

Augustana held move in day for students over the weekend.