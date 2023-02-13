SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls university is celebrating Black History month with different displays and events.

This month in the Mikkelsen Library at Augustana University you can find a number of displays featuring books by a variety of black authors as a way to help celebrate Black History Month on campus.

“We have books in the children’s genre, in the young adult section, new books, we do have different books that we pull for different displays in our library, so wherever you come in you can find a display of books that will show you what we are celebrating that month,” information services assistant, Ginger Konz said.

Konz says each month typically features a different display of books to let people learn about history and different cultures.

“Our books are being checked out quite a bit, especially in our new books display especially because those are books people haven’t seen yet, but it’s all been positive feedback, people like to see themselves reflected in the displays that we have,” Konz said.

Additionally, the Black Student Union is also hosting events on campus throughout the month. Monday’s event includes a conversation about race and religion.

“We want people in the community to come, we want to hear the varying perspectives and also offer any opinions they might have,” assistant director of diversity, equity, and inclusion/Black Student Union advisor, Tyra Hawkins said.

Giving people the opportunity to learn about the diversity in our community.

“I think in order for any place to grow it needs to have diverse perspectives, people from diverse backgrounds, and I love that Augustana is taking strides to make sure that happens, not only with the diversity office, but in all areas of things they are doing on campus,” Hawkins said.

For a full list of events happening this month, click here.