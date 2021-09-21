Augustana athletics adding women’s lacrosse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana University will be home to the first collegiate lacrosse program in South Dakota.

The university announced on Tuesday, the addition of women’s lacrosse beginning in the 2023-2024 academic year.

“We are excited to add this fast-growing, dynamic sport at Augustana,” Augustana Director of Athletics Josh Morton said. “This is a natural fit for our campus, community and region and, once again, we are able to find ways to grow and differentiate ourselves.”

Competition and practice venues will be determined at a later date, while a head coach search will be underway soon. Augustana women’s lacrosse will compete at the NCAA Division II level.