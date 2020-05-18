Augustana announces ‘Flex Plan’ for 2020 fall semester

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana University announced its plans for the Fall 2020 semester named the “Vikings Flex Plan.”

Classes are set to start on campus in Sioux Falls in late August and the university is planning a hybrid/flexible approach highlighting both face-to-face and virtual components for most courses. An 18-member planning task force developed the Viking Flex Plan for various scenarios related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Augustana plans to hold in-person classes starting August 26 through November 20. Augustana plans to start a week early and won’t have a fall break so students can return home after Thanksgiving, where classes will transition to online instruction through December 4.

“In preparing to serve students on campus in the fall, we are focused on how to responsibly adapt learning and living environments and modify operations in ways that clearly adhere to broadly accepted public health guidelines while also creatively nurturing community and affording safe opportunities for face-to-face interactions among faculty and students,” Augustana University President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin said in a news release.

Stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage.