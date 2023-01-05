SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students who play competitive video games have another college option as Augustana University will launch an Esports program. Esports is the site of organized campus competitive gaming.

The university named Jake Mahowald, a 2016 graduate, as the coordinator of competitive sports games on campus.

“Competitive gaming has become a huge activity all around the world, and organized Esports are becoming the norm at the collegiate level. It’s very exciting that Augustana is now joining the action,” Mahowald said in the news release.

Augustana Esports was established in the fall of 2022 and has been preparing for a team and league play since then. The first team will consist of 10 students who will play in the College League of Legions circuit.