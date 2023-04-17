SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana University is reminding students to be careful after a man broke into a home in the middle of the night near campus. The break-in startled four female college students who were sleeping. It’s the latest in a string of bizarre incidents around the college and now campus security is telling students to stay alert and report any suspicious activity immediately.

The report came in early Thursday morning that someone had broken into a home at the corner of 31st and Duluth where four female college students were living.

“The person apparently tore a screen off and entered the house and they think this male subject stood in their bedroom while they were sleeping,” campus security officer Rick Tupper said.

Campus security says they wanted the students to be aware of what happened, because it was only a couple of blocks away from the university.

“I just remember we were in a seminar and everyone looked at their phones at the same time did you see that what happened,” sophomore Schaler Starks said.

Schaler Starks and Angelica Morales say campus security sent out a notification alerting them of the incident.

They say it’s scary, but they still feel safe on campus.

“I would say I’m safety conscience, but I’m not going to do any more than I already do,” Starks said.

Campus Security says it was the second incident involving bizarre behavior.

“One of our officers had encountered another person early in the morning and when that subject fled it was found that that subject was a registered sex offender,” Tupper said.

Tupper says they’re not sure if the two incidents are connected but it was just enough to let students know what was going on.

“When I send these alerts out I don’t do them lightly because those kind of alerts create anxiety they create fear and that’s not the purpose for them, we don’t want people to be afraid of it we want them to be aware and alert,” Tupper said.

“I know they keep a lot things from students, so it’s kind of concerning, but I’d rather know what’s happening so I can know if I should be walking outside,” Morales said.

Tupper says there was a similar incident at USF but doesn’t know if the two are connected.