UPDATE: Auburn grass fire estimated at 500-750 acres, 25-percent contained

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are continuing to battle a grassfire that’s burning five miles north of Rapid City.

UPDATED 8 A.M. MST

Officials with Great Plains Fire Information say the Auburn Fire is now estimated at 500-750 acres. Firefighters have 25% of the grassfire contained.

UPDATED 7:45 a.m. MST

Officials say firefighters were successful in a “burn out operation” on west and north portions of the fire overnight. They say this helps secure the fireline.

Crews plan to attack the fire at its edge throughout the day Tuesday. Helicopters will also be used to help fight the blase.

Effected residents are still asked to evacuate. Click here for the Pennington County evacuation map.

The Auburn Grass fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. Monday, and it has grown to around 250 acres.

As of 10:50 p.m. MST Monday, crews were continuing fire containment efforts. According to the Great Plains Fire Information website, firefighters were taking advantage of the weather conditions, and they conducted a burn out operation near Deadwood Avenue on the west portion of the fire.

Officials say the public should expect to see an orange glow and increased smoke as crews battle the fire.

FEMA is authorizing the use of federal funds to help battle the Auburn Fire. That money will pay 75-percent of the state’s eligible firefighting costs.

We expect to learn more information from the Rapid City Fire Department later today.