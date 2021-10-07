Auburn Fire caused by equipment failure, officials say

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A mechanical failure is to blame for starting the Auburn Fire in the Black Hills on Monday.
Wildland officials say it started with earth moving equipment that was sitting in a field on private property and not used for a while.
It quickly spread, reaching nearly a thousand acres and forcing some people to temporarily evacuate their homes. At last report, the fire is at least 50-percent contained.
Officials say residents should still expect to see smoke coming from fuel burning within the fire perimeter.