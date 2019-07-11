Aubrey Trail found guilty of Sydney Loofe murder

WILBER, Neb. (KMTV) — A jury found Aubrey Trail guilty of First Degree Murder in the 2017 killing of Sydney Loofe Wednesday. The verdict came Wednesday after jurors deliberated for about two and a half hours. He could now face the death penalty.

Prosecutors argued that Trail and Bailey Boswell murdered Sydney Loofe in their Wilber apartment and dismembered her body. They said

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence including phone records, surveillance video and pictures from the 17 crime scenes in ditches across Clay County where investigators found Loofe’s remains.

Witnesses including Trail’s so-called girls testified in the case. All of them talked about having sexual encounters with both of them. The women also testified that they were told they are part or could be part of Trail’s witchcraft.

Trail claimed he and Bailey met Loofe in March 2017 and paid her to be part of his illegal activity because she needed money. Trail had claimed Loofe died accidentally during sex acts involving choking.

Trail had been absent from trial for more than two weeks. On June 24, Trail slashed his own neck during the trial.

Trail returned to trial on July 9th with large scars on his neck. He claimed that there were no other women and no one paid $15,000 for a sexual fantasy.

But, prosecutors maintained the murder was deliberate and was no accident.