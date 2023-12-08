SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s warm weather has been a welcome sight for some people, but snow lovers and those ready to hit the slopes might be wishing for colder temps.

Despite the warmer weather, there’s still some snow on the ground out at Great Bear.

But it’s definitely not enough for anyone to hit the slopes. And making more snow hasn’t been possible.

“If we could make snow 24/7 for seven days in a row, we’ll be open,” Great Bear General Manager Dan Grider said. “It doesn’t look like that’s going to happen. So now what we do is we shift to making snow when we can. It might only be four or five hours a night. It’s not how I like to do it, but it’s what we have to do at this point.”

They might not have been able to make any snow throughout this week, but it looks like things are changing just enough to fire up those big machines once again this weekend.

“It really comes down to where the jet stream is. Right now, the jet stream has been above us which means all this warm air is coming up from the South,” Grider said. “We need that jet stream to drop so the cold air from Canada will come down. We’ll get a little taste of that this weekend, it looks like.”

At the end of November, Grider told us he was hoping to open on December 21st. Now, that date could be up in the air.

“You know, we put that date out there because people are constantly asking, you know, ‘When are you going to open? When are you going to open?’ And we’re fielding phone calls all the time. So now we like to pick a date so at least people have an idea, but there again it’s all up to Mother Nature. We’ll be ready when she’s ready,” Grider said.

Grider says you can stay up to date on opening day announcements on the Great Bear website— there you can also purchase season tickets to be ready once the slopes are good to go.

But if you are out in western South Dakota, you can strap on your skis and snowboards out at Terry Peak now. They have limited terrain open through December 10. And they will re-open for full-time operations on December 14.