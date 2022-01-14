ATV falls through ice near Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt after an ATV fell through some ice near Pierre.

The Pierre Volunteer Fire Department says recent warm weather created some unsafe ice conditions. The ATV and trailer went through the ice in the Cow Creek area on Wednesday.

In the Facebook post, you can see some items from the vehicle floating in the water.

Officials say to be careful when navigating any ice conditions and to have the proper equipment, like ice picks and a rope, in case you need to rescue someone.