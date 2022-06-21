SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — During opening statements of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s impeachment trial, the prosecution said that Ravnsborg committed impeachable offenses the night of September 12th, 2020 and in the days that followed.

“How one responds to life altering moments and the ones that follow the seconds, minutes, hours, days, weeks and beyond define a person,” Clay County State’s Attorney Alexis Tracy said.

The prosecution told the 35 Senators why Ravnsborg committed “malfeasance in office.”

She said the Attorney General had multiple opportunities “to do the right thing.”

“Whatever drew his attention we can say with certainty and he cannot deny he was distracted,” Tracy said.

“And although he couldn’t bring himself to ever in the two minute 911 call or the three hours worth of separate interviews actually say he hit and killed a man he knew this fact to be true,” Tracy said.

Ravnsborg’s attorneys reminded the Senate that no elected official in South Dakota has ever been impeached and neither has a federal official.

“Make no mistake members of the Senate what you are here for is incredibly rare in the American experience,” Attorney Ross Garber said.

Ravnsborg’s attorney said that’s because the provisions for impeachment, written in the Constitution, are so high to prove wrongdoing.

“This is undoing the will of the voters, make no mistake, that’s what you’re doing,

Ravnsborg’s other attorney emphasized there’s been no finding that Ravnsborg was criminally culpable for the death of Mr. Boever.

He asked the Senators to listen to the 911 call Ravnsborg made that night and to watch the video when he was questioned by special agents.

“Listen to his first interview done on the 14th of September, without legal counsel he was asked to come in and he did, certainly the Attorney General knew of his right to counsel,” Mike Butler said.