Attorney General will not be present for first court appearance, but audio recordings will be released to the media

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will not be present during his scheduled first court appearance Friday in Hughes County.



His attorney, Tim Rensch, tells KELOLAND News he’ll be appearing on his behalf without his presence, which is standard with Class 2 misdemeanors.

Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges in connection with hitting and killing a Highmore man with his car last September.

The case has made national news and Friday’s appearance will also be the focus of a lot of media attention as we’ll be able to receive an audio recording of the proceedings.

It was on a stretch of Highway 14 where Jason Ravnsborg hit and killed Joe Boever of Highmore.

Ravnsborg told investigators during a lengthy interview, he knew he hit something that night, but wasn’t sure what it was.

“One of the other things we know Jason, you were not in the middle of the road, you were on the shoulder,” an agent investigating the case said.

Ravnsborg told them he thought he possibly hit a deer.

Investigators also say Boever had been walking along the side of the road that night carrying a flashlight.

Agent: After the crash, did you see the light in the dark, cause it’s pitch dark, something is glowing, it would make sense for you to see the light.

Ravnsborg: I did not see any light.

Ravnsborg found out what he’d hit the next day when he returned to the scene and found Boever’s body still lying in the ditch.

Investigators say Ravnsborg had been on his phone that night after returning home from a Republican event in Redfield, but it was prior to the crash.

Toxicology tests that were taken several hours after the crash, show Ravnsborg had not been drinking.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and three law enforcement agencies from across the state have all called on Ravnsborg to resign.

But at this point, he’s indicated he won’t.

While a judge has ordered that the interrogation video of Ravnsborg be taken down from a state website and no other evidence should be released to the public, the judge has granted audio recordings from Friday’s proceedings to be released to the media.

Ravnsborg’s appearance is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.

KELOLAND News will be in the courtroom and will have a full report on air and online.