Attorney General will investigate Aaron McGowan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Attorney General’s office confirmed to KELOLAND News it’ll be investigating Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan.

Governor Kristi Noem sent a letter requesting a thorough investigation.

KELOLAND News spoke with Jason Ravnsborg by phone Wednesday afternoon to find out exactly what he’ll be looking for.

“I’m going to be looking into the situation as a whole what brought us to this event and where does it lead. I won’t make any prejudgment or prejudge the situation on where it’ll lead, but I’ll just look at the entire facts and see where the facts lead us,” Ravnsborg said.

In the governor’s letter to the attorney general, she says due to reports of McGowan’s extended absence and several inquiries to the Governor, she is formally requesting an investigation.

The governor also cites a law… saying it’s her duty to remove him from office if he broke the law, is incompetent to do his job or “willfully” did not perform his duties as state’s attorney.

We’ve also put calls into the governor’s office, but so far no one from her office has called us back.