Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to appear in court next week

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — We now know when South Dakota’s Attorney General is scheduled to appear in court for three misdemeanor charges in connection with the fatal crash last September that killed a Highmore man.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will make his initial court appearance in Hughes County on Friday, March 12.

Thursday a house committee voted to delay impeachment proceedings until after Ravnsborg’s case makes its way through the courts. But with the legislative session ending soon, some lawmakers are wondering if they’ll need to call a special session to move forward with impeachment proceedings if it gets that far.

“That has been talked about and there are differing opinions on that topic,” Democratic Representative Jamie Smith said.

Governor Noem says she’s not going to call a special session; saying she doesn’t believe it’s her role to do that.

“I think this has been a tragic situation, not just for the victim’s family, which is obviously where my heart is, but also for our entire state; the quickest way for this to come to a resolution is for the Attorney General to resign,” Noem said.

Ravnsborg has indicated he has no plans to resign even with mounting pressure by several law enforcement agencies in South Dakota to do so.

There’s also a lot of questions surrounding the video of Ravnsborg being interviewed by detectives during their investigation.

After charges were filed against Ravnsborg, the Department of Public Safety posted it on its website, but last week, a judge ordered the agency to take it down and to not to release any other evidence in the case.

Governor Noem says she doesn’t agree with that order and doesn’t regret releasing that video.

“We released the 911 call months ago, the toxicology report, we released other information outside of those videos as well,” Noem said.

Noem says law enforcement in South Dakota have lost faith and trust in the Attorney General and that impedes his ability to do his job.

Ravnsborg will make his first appearance in Hughes County at 4 o’clock March 12th at 4pm.