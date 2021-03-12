Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg pleads not guilty

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has plead not guilty to three misdemeanor charges. This is in connection with the crash that killed Joe Boever near Highmore back in September.

Ravnsborg was not in attendance for today’s court hearing — his attorney appeared on his behalf.



Because this is a high profile case, there’s been a lot of media attention and today was no exception as we got to record the audio from the proceedings.

Ravnsborg’s attorney Tim Rensch of Rapid City walked into the Hughes County Courthouse minus his client, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

“We’re in the session in the matter of the state vs Jason Ravnsborg,” Judge John Brown said.

Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom for today’s proceedings, but the media was granted a recorded copy of the audio as the judge read the charges against Ravnsborg.

“He is charged with 3 counts: count 1 operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile electronic device count 2 improper lane driving and count 3 careless driving,” Judge Brown said.

Investigators say Ravnsborg struck and killed Joe Boever along Highway 14 as Ravnsborg was driving home from Redfield after attending a Republican event.

Today Ravnsborg’s attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

Judge Brown: On behalf of Mr. Ravnsborg he has the right to plead not guilty and to have a trial and it’s my understanding that’s your intent is that correct?

Rensch: Yes your honor, at this point we enter a not guilty plea and we would ask this court to set this matter up for a status hearing 60 days, so we can go through the discovery, in some cases there’s a mountain of discovery and in this case there’s a mountain range of discovery; computer drives and everything,

The entire hearing lasted only 5 minutes.

The high profile case has led to mounting pressure by the governor and several law enforcement agencies asking Ravnsborg to resign.

But at this time he has indicated he’s not planning to do that.

His next court appearance has yet to be set.