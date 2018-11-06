Attorney General Candidates Talk Plans for Tackling Meth Crisis

PREVIOUS COVERAGE Attorney General Candidates Clash Over Experience

SIOUX FALLS, SD - Meth addiction and the crimes that come with it are a growing crisis in South Dakota. Two candidates for South Dakota attorney general are focusing on how to fight meth addiction. Last week, we showed you Randy Seiler and Jason Ravnsborg and the experience they each have. One is a Republican and one is a Democrat. They may be on opposite sides of the aisle, but Ravnsborg and Seiler found middle ground in one of South Dakota's most troubling trends.

"Meth is a problem, and it's what I talk to most people about and what they're most concerned about, I believe," Ravnsborg said.

"Methamphetamine and opioid addiction is a tough problem in South Dakota. It's probably our number one problem facing our criminal justice system," Seiler said.

Ravnsborg and Seiler differ in how they want to tackle meth crimes. Ravnsborg is proposing building a new prison in western South Dakota that would focus on meth and opioid offenders. He says it would offer treatment programs.

"I do believe if we provide them a way out, like this treatment facility, some other services such as mental illness can be offered as well," Ravnsborg said.

He says he also wants to end presumptive probation for these drug offenders.

"Why do I want to go to drug court if I get presumptive probation and I'm back out on the streets faster than officers can do the paperwork," Ravnsborg said.

Seiler says building a new prison would be a burden on tax payers and doesn't believe it would solve meth addiction.

"We need to invest that money in private and public partnerships across South Dakota. Mental health centers, treatment programs, recovery and re-entry programs," Seiler said.

Seiler also suggests South Dakota looks at reducing meth ingestion from a felony to a misdemeanor.

"If you're going to be charged with a felony and you have an addiction issue with respect to meth, are you more or less likely to seek treatment if you're likely to be charged with a crime," Seiler said.