SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This Friday, first responders in Sioux Falls are encouraging people to attend a community soccer match.

Not only can you cheer on local soccer players, but you can also support a good cause.

“We are very excited to be having jerseys made to auction off and all the proceeds from that auction will go to the organization called Call to Freedom as well,” Hailee Fischer, Sioux Falls City Football club player said.

Call to Freedom is an organization that provides resources and help to survivors and victims of human trafficking.

The game is at 6:05 p.m. at Bob Young Field.

The police department says Leo the therapy dog will also be in attendance.