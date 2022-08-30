SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Staff at Laura B. Anderson Elementary in Sioux Falls spotted a man they had never seen before talking to kids on Friday. So they called the police. Now a 54-year-old man is behind bars.

Police arrested Anthony Vincent Lewis yesterday, charging him with three counts of attempted kidnapping and other crimes. All of the charges stem from two separate incidents on Friday. One at Laura B. Anderson and the other at St. Mary Elementary School in Sioux Falls.

After looking at surveillance video, police realized it was the same man and eventually identified the 54-year-old from Springfield. Sioux Falls Schools Safety and Security Coordinator, Dave Osterquist says he’s proud of the way the staff at Laura B. Anderson Elementary handled the situation.

“The teacher that was on duty supervising at the time recognized that there was a problem did what she needed to do to keep her students safe, reported to our principal, and he did what he needed to do to keep his students safe,” said Osterquist.

Sioux Falls police say the old saying “see something say something” is even more important as Sioux Falls grows.

“And the reason behind that is people know what is normal and what’s not normal there’s a lot more people they know their neighborhoods better than the police do,” said Clemens.

Clemens says sometimes people are on the fence about whether they should call the police.

“They don’t think it’s that big a deal or whatever the case is but a lot of the times, those pieces of information are very valuable to us,” said Clemens.

This also creates a good opportunity for parents to talk to their kids about what to do if they’re approached by a stranger and to always report it to a trusted adult like a parent or a teacher.

Lewis is scheduled to make his first court appearance tomorrow afternoon.