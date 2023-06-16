SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 19-year-old man is in the Minnehaha County Jail, accused of an attempted robbery outside a restaurant.

A prosecutor says last night, 19-year-old Teyven Archambault walked up to a car, with two young children inside, and told a woman to get out or he’d shoot her.

The prosecutor says Archambault then reached into his hoodie, like he was reaching for the gun.

She yelled that he’d have to talk to her brother and Archambault took off.

Today in court, the judge called Archambault a danger to the community and set his bond at $10,000 cash only.