Attempted murder charges filed in stabbing along bike trail

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls teenager is charged for allegedly trying to kill three people.

Chad Sidney White Feather, 17, faces three attempted murder charges for an incident on November 29.

It happened along the bike trail near 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue. Police said three youths were taken to the hospital after being stabbed. Court papers show the victims are 18 years old, 17 years old and 16 years old.

Police haven’t said much more about the case or investigation because of the ages of those involved.