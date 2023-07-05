SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A convicted sex offender is expected to appear in court this afternoon on attempted kidnapping charges.

We first told you about 31-year-old Skylar Coleman on Monday. Police initially said he’d been arrested for attempted enticement of a minor, which is a misdemeanor.

Wednesday morning, Minnehaha County prosecutors filed attempted kidnapping charges against him

According to police, Coleman offered children candy to get into his car on Saturday afternoon near the Mercato’s store on 11th Street.

Skylar Coleman | South Dakota Sex Offender Registry

The kids took pictures of Coleman with their phones and police arrested him the next morning.

Coleman is on the South Dakota sex offender registry for a crime involving a child in Michigan.

He’s also on active parole. His recent convictions include domestic abuse and failing to register as a sex offender.