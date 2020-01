SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man’s attempted carjacking was foiled Thursday morning by a remote start.

A woman was walking to her running car in the parking lot of the Hy-Vee on East 10th Street when a man pushed her inside and over to the passenger seat.

He allegedly threatened her with a knife. But when he tried driving away in the already running car, it stopped because keys were not in the ignition. He then left. No one was hurt.