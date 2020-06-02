Attempted arson charge filed against suspect arrested Sunday night in Sioux Falls

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — A man arrested Sunday night during unrest in Sioux Falls appeared in court on Tuesday.

Dovonte Curtis, 25, of Omaha, Nebraska, is accused of trying to start a fire in trash cans between gas pumps at a Sioux Falls convenience store. A store clerk was able to stop him from getting the fire going.

He was arrested Sunday night around 10 p.m. Authorities say he had landscaping rocks in his pockets, was in possession of lighter fluid along with a brand new shirt with store tags still on it.

Curtis faces three counts: Attempted 1st degree arson and two counts of attempted reckless burning. His bond is set at $15,000.