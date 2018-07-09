ATM Robbery Victim Warns Public To Be Cautious

A teenager who says he was robbed at an ATM last Wednesday is sharing his story about that night.

Earlier this week, Sioux Falls police told us they were investigating an armed robbery at Wells Fargo bank on Louise Avenue, south of Interstate 229.

Tyler Brauner was at the ATM when he says two men pulled up behind his car.

"I didn't think anything of it. I just thought there were just some people waiting in line to go withdraw cash," Tyler Brauner said.

However, he says the situation quickly turned hostile as one of the men got out of the car and approached his vehicle.

"The guy runs up as fast as he can and he reaches into the car and points a gun to my stomach. He rips the money out of my hand and attempts to grab my wallet and then runs away after it all," Brauner said.

Brauner says he was in shock after the incident happened.

"At the moment it was obviously scary having a gun pointed to me. My life could've ended just like that," Brauner said.

Brauner called his parents immediately after the car drove off.

"It was a really scary phone call. None of my kids had never been through anything like that before, so it was probably one of the scariest phone calls I've gotten," Noraja Miller said.

The family says they will be more aware of their surroundings in the future.

"Definitely more cautious. If I pull up to an ATM and if there's anyone behind me, I'm just going to wait a minute, probably. Just be more safe about my awareness around me," Brauner said.

"We're going to be very more cautious of letting our kids out after dark. He doesn't really want us to cut his curfew back, but it's a scary situation and it could've turned a different way. Kids need to be more aware of their surroundings," Miller said.

Brauner says the suspect got away with $40.

The family says they're working with police.