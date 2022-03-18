SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Boy’s State Basketball Tournaments continues this weekend in Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Aberdeen.

While the players are all focused on the court, there are some unsung heroes you don’t see, who perform their skills off the court.

Who says basketball is a no-contact sport.

“By rule probably, but not by action, there’s a lot of contact in basketball,” athletic trainer Kyle Wiebesiek said.

That’s why Sanford Health is the sports medicine provider for all the state tournament games.

Kyle Wiebesiek is the certified athletic trainer for Harrisburg. He says it gets rough at times.

Don: When does your heart kind of stop during a game?

Kyle: When you see someone go up for a rebound and somebody come underneath it kind of makes you second guess a little bit.

Scott Roggenbuck is the athletic trainer for Roosevelt.

He says ankle sprains are the most common injury during a basketball game, but keeping players hydrated is crucial.

“We had a kid who was starting to cramp up a little bit, so we got him a little extra water, a Powerade got him a roller to roll out his calf things like that to keep it from getting any worse at that point,” Roggebuck said.

The athletic trainers just don’t take care of the players during the game, they also tend to their aches and pains after the game.

A lot of times that means ice bags to keep knees from swelling.

Each trainer also carries a backpack with them, that’s equipped with just about every medical thing they’ll need.

You never want to see a player go down with an injury, but if they do, they’ll be in good hands.

“I enjoy it, I like being a part of the team, I like being on the sidelines being on the bench and back in the locker room with the kids, it’s a lot of fun, kind of like an extended family with the kids and the coaches and all their families you get into it a little bit more than you think you do,” Roggenbuck said.

March is National Athletic Training Month, a time to recognize the important job athletic trainers do to keep athletes healthy and playing the sports they love.