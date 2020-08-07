Athletes will ‘Lift for a Cause’ to raise money for Special Olympics

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Some weight lifters will be at the gym on Saturday, but the goal isn’t to work on their bodies. They will lift for a cause. It’s a powerlifting fundraiser at GreatLife in Harrisburg.

It’s pretty impressive when an athlete lifts something heavy. It gets the heart pumping, but come Saturday, several hearts will be doing even more important work.

“Anything we can do to help them out,” Chris Arbach, event organizer, said.

Powerlifters will compete to raise money for Special Olympics South Dakota. So far, Lift for a Cause at GreatLife has raised more than $5,000 in its first three years. This year, its fourth, really raises the bar…bell. 38 athletes are on deck.

“That’s the most we’ve ever done. We hope that translates to donations as well,” Arbach said.

Special Olympics South Dakota CEO Darryl Nordquist says the event is significant to its athletes with different abilities.

“Fundraisers for Special Olympics South Dakota, that’s the only way we can make it and wonderful partners like GreatLife are what make us happen,” Nordquist said.

This year, organizers know everyone is feeling the weight of COVID-19. Athletes aren’t required to wear masks, but there are safety measures in place for everyone else.

“All volunteers, spotters, judges; everybody will be wearing a mask. We’re asking spectators to please bring a mask. If not, we will have some here to provide to you,” Arbach said.

No matter how many pounds are on the rack and how many sets they do, here’s what is truly most impressive: you’ll see group of people working together to lift up members of the Special Olympics.

“This year is looking to be our best year yet. So, we’re all very excited,” Arbach said.

Lift for a Cause begins tomorrow at 9 a.m., at GreatLife in Harrisburg.