ATF offering reward for info on recent robberies

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for info related to an armed robbery that happened Sunday evening at a Sioux Falls motel.

Police responded to the Super 8 motel near 41st Street and Shirley Avenue, shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Two men entered dressed in dark clothing and ski masks and demanded money. The two men fled from the scene heading north. No one was hurt.

SFPD spokesman Sam Clemens said one of the suspects displayed a gun, took cash and left. He’s considered to be a black man around 5-foot-2 and 30-years-old. The other suspect was a black man, around 6-foot-3 and in his twenties.

Surveillance Footage from the Super 8 Motel robbery Feb. 16.

Courtesy: ATF

The ATF is also offering a reward up to $5,000 for information related to an armed robbery at a Sioux Falls convenience store last Thursday.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said the Get-N-Go on 57th Street and Marion Road was robbed last Thursday around 3:45 a.m. A man showed a gun, took cash and fled on foot.

Surveillance footage from the Get N Go convenience store robbery, Feb. 13, 2020. Courtesy: ATF

Those with information can call 1-888-ATF-GUNS (283-4867) or email ATFTips@atf.gov.