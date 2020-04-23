ATF offering $5,000 reward for information on Rapid City pawn burglaries

The ATF announced on Thursday they’re offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of recent pawn shop burglaries in Rapid City.

Authorities say Pawn With us was broken into twice, once on April 19 and again April 20. The two break-ins are believed to be related.

In both break-ins, suspects broke windows of the business, went directly to the firearm display cases, and took firearms. The suspects involved were wearing hoodies, jeans, and

bandannas over their face.

Between the two burglaries, 11 firearms were taken. Authorities say some of the firearms have been recovered.