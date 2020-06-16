Breaking News
ATF offering $10,000 reward for gun burglary

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The Mitchell Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of suspects involved in burglary at Palace City Pawn in Mitchell. 

On June 1, at 3 a.m., surveillance footage shows four suspects enter the pawnshop, stealing a number of firearms and leaving the scene. 

To report information about the burglary, you can call Crime Stoppers at (605) 996-1700 or submit a mobile tip from the P3 Tips app.

