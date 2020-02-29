ATF agent discusses $25,000 reward for shooting information

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wednesday’s deadly shooting of a pizza delivery man has the attention of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The ATF is offering as much as $15,000 for information related to the crime, and Domino’s Pizza is offering as much as $10,000.

Friday night, KELOLAND spoke with Jonathan Ortiz, assistant special agent in charge for the ATF’s St. Paul field division, about why they’re helping offer a reward.

“Anytime there’s a crime of violence involving a firearm, especially with a firearm, we have jurisdiction on that, especially in this case, which was a robbery, and we are committed to assist local police department and the prosecution with our expertise and sometimes our funds to get information to lead, that would lead to an arrest,” Ortiz said.

Aristotle Dunham’s delivers for Boss’ Pizza and Chicken. His reaction to Wednesday’s crime is to think about safety.

“Just be more cautious, lock my doors more often, try to get a hold of customers before you get to the place,” Dunham said.

He says that as a delivery driver, you have to be careful.

“I still feel pretty safe, I think about it, I definitely, I’m a little more cautious of situations like, after late-night or dark when I could be carrying money,” Dunham said.

When it comes to keeping himself safe when delivering food, he has his eye on communication.

“Anytime you’re coming up to a place, no lights on or anything, give them a call before you get there, try to have them outside waiting for you, so you don’t have to walk up, stand in the dark who knows where, try to lock your doors, limit the cash you carry,” Dunham said.

If you have information on Wednesday’s deadly shooting, you can drop a tip with the ATF at 800-ATFGUNS, through their app, or by texting ATFTips to 63975.