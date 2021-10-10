Assisted living residents staying active and healthy through drumming class

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Exercise doesn’t always mean getting up and running a mile or lifting weights. One group is exercising while also making music.

It may look like a drumming lesson but it’s much more for these assisted living residents at the Good Samaritan Society.

“We do different rhythms that are given to us and then try to follow them,” class participant, Margaret Novak said.

About twice a month activity coordinator Barbara Jost leads this group in a drumming class to help keep them stay active and healthy.

“They sit in a chair and have a drum and drum sticks and we follow along on YouTube and she demonstrates what we are going to do and then we start drumming to different songs and they have a blast,” activity coordinator Barbara Jost said.

The class gets everyone moving their arms and tapping their toes.

“It’s always important at this age to keep moving and that is what I try to do with the drumming,” Jost said.

A not so typical exercise that is fun in the process and allows them to make music during each session.

“When I first started about two months ago with this drumming they all thought ‘I don’t know anything about music,’ well you don’t have to know anything about music, it’s just listening and watching a person drum and then follow along,” Jost said.

“I enjoy it, I enjoy any activity,” Novak said.

Jost says classes last for about a half hour and she has about 5 or 6 residents in each session.