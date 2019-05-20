Assembling the Arc of Dreams is a Tull task

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Crews putting together the Arc of Dreams in downtown Sioux Falls are using Monday's sunshine to get a lot of work done. It takes a team to make it happen. Artist Dale Lamphere and staff from Tull Companies are working hand-in-hand.

Responsible for assembling and erecting the Arc of Dreams along the river greenway, you would think Brian Tull and his crew are under a lot of pressure to be perfect.

"There wasn't until you guys came along," Tull said.

"We're honored that we're able to be a part of it," Tull said.

All jokes aside, Tull's family has a long history in Sioux Falls and Tull Companies was hand-selected by artist Dale Lamphere for the project.

"He's really bought into this piece and is doing everything he can to make it come together," Lamphere said.

Tull is very excited to be helping put up the Arc of Dreams. His family has several ties to structures in town including the tower that stands over KELO-TV.

"My dad came to Sioux Falls to build the original KELO-TV tower downtown. My dad would go downtown to the Nickel Plate and eat lunch. My mom was the assistant manager at the Nickel Plate at the time. Met my mom and that's where my history in Sioux Falls began," Tull said.

Brian lost his dad, Vic, about 10 years ago. He says his dad, originally from Indiana, always wanted to light the KELO tower during the holidays but never got the chance.

Now the Tull name will be welded to another piece of downtown Sioux Falls history.

"That's what I tell my crew, you guys have your finger print on this community for probably the rest of your life," Tull said.

"One reason we're so far along at this point, we've only been here two days, it's because of Brian and his staff helping us. We've been able to move real quickly," Lamphere said.

Lamphere thinks this part of the Arc will be installed in about a week on the west side of the river.

"Very impressed. It's beautiful. It's going to be a great addition to the Sioux Falls skyline downtown," Tull said.

Tull's family has helped erect several other buildings in Sioux Falls from the Elmen Center to the old downtown river ramp and parts of Sanford and Avera hospitals.