SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man was sentenced to 20 total years for robbing and assaulting a federal law enforcement officer on Jan. 16, 2022, the U.S. Attorney in South Dakota said.

Eric Blue Bird, 31, robbed and assaulted the federal officer while he was incarcerated in the Oglala Sioux Tribe Adult Offender Facility. He pleaded guilty on Nov. 14.

Blue Bird was sentenced to 10-year terms to run consecutively followed by three years of supervised released.