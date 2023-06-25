BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Around 600 aspiring football players made their way to Brookings High School today to take part in the third Cash Money Youth Skills Camp, where the athletes participated in tackling, catching and agility drills.

Despite rain in the forecast, it was perfect for football.

“It has been incredible. The weather has opened up. It has been a beautiful day for the third annual Cash Money camp. We had over 500 kids sign up and a bunch of another 100 walkups. Another historical day, but more importantly, it has been a day full of energy, excitement, it has been Christ-filled, super competitive, and I’m real proud right now of what we’re doing,” camp organizer Noah Clair said.

Here, young athletes received coaching from players with college or NFL expertise, including Pierre Desir, who has been in the NFL since 2014.

“Making sure they’re in the right position if they’re doing tackling drills and getting their arms ready for the catches and anticipating catches and staying low in their back peddle, so just kind of the fundamentals and just having fun throughout this whole camp day,” Desir said.

However, it wasn’t just about football, as SDSU linebacker Saiveon Williamson explains.

“Honestly, just, I think the main focus of this camp is to bring high energy, kind of just to buy into what is going on. We kind of like to focus on faith here a little bit and just kind of remind kids that it’s a lot bigger than football,” Williamson said.

The day was about learning lessons beyond sports, too.

I hope the athletes just get a sense of a fellowship, that there are guys out here that want them to succeed and people taking the time out to show them some techniques and some different things for football, but also showing them that they care about the communities,” Desir said.

Noah Clair organized the camp; he’s from DeSmet and coaches high school football.