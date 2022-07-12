RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — So far this year, ten children have died of heat stroke while in hot cars. In many of the cases, the child was forgotten in the vehicle by a parent or caregiver.

Britta Smits and her husband Daniel say they can’t even imagine accidentally leaving their children in the car on a hot day like today.

“It’s too dramatic to think about how horrible it would be. Not just for the parent who did or forgot their kid but also for the other parent. It’s a risk, I’m not going to take,” Britta Smits said.

While this kind of accident doesn’t happen very often, it can be a very dangerous and risky situation.

“It doesn’t take much time at all to develop heat stroke inside of a closed-up hot car. You have to realize that the interior of the car, the temperature is going to be obviously much higher than it is outside in a relatively short amount of time,” Lt. David Switzer, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

People inside of a hot car can experience dehydration and even suffer a heat stroke. Lt. David Switzwer with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says that can cause anything from being hot and thirsty to organ failure.

To avoid situations like this, Lt. Switzer says there is a simple step to take if you are feeling overwhelmed or distracted.

“Slow down, take a breath. Once you park your car, take a look in your car to make sure you’re not leaving any children or animals behind,” Lt. Switzer said.

So that parents, like the Smits can enjoy the day knowing their kids are safe.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says if you see a child or a pet in a car on a hot day, call 911 immediately.